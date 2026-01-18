The Chicago Cubs were not able to retain All-Star Kyle Tucker, who agreed to a lucrative four-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But, Chicago president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer seems to understand the reasoning behind Tucker’s decision.

“Kyle had an interesting season with us,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “He showed the superstar that he is in the first half, and he helped carry our offense in the first half. Obviously, in the second half, he struggled a bit. But he’s a star, and he got paid like a star.

“I’m happy for him. He’s going to a place where he can obviously win. It makes me happy that we were a good platform for him to have a good year and to play in the postseason and to get paid.”

Tucker experienced an odd 2025 with the Cubs. Across 136 games last season, the Floroda native cranked 22 home runs, collected 73 RBIs, and posted an .841 OPS. While these marks are solid, Tucker also dealt with multiple injures ans setbacks that made the second half of his season a challenge.

Article Continues Below

Hoyer and the Cubs were able to ink third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal, but were never viewed as strong contenders to sign Tucker to a long-term pact.

“There’s an excitement in the air about Cubs baseball,” Bregman said. “I can’t wait to get after it.”

It remains to be seen how the Cubs will fare with Bregman, or if Tucker will be able to live up to his All-Star billing with the Dodgers, but the offseason has certainly offered some interesting storylines.