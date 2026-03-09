The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl center Elgton Jenkins on Monday, ending his seven-season tenure with the franchise.

Jenkins was originally selected by Green Bay in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and quickly developed into one of the team’s most reliable offensive linemen. Known for his adaptability, he played various positions across the offensive front during his time with the organization.

The veteran earned two Pro Bowl selections at left guard before shifting to center during the 2025 season as part of Green Bay’s offensive line overhaul.

Injuries limited Jenkins to nine games during the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the roster move on X, formerly Twitter, announcing the veteran’s release.

“Source: Packers are releasing two-time Pro-Bowl center Elgton Jenkins.”

Source: Packers are releasing two-time Pro-Bowl center Elgton Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/JBhVmW9p25 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

The move comes as Green Bay continues reshaping its roster during the 2026 offseason. One day earlier, the Packers signed center Sean Rhyan to a three-year, $33 million extension, signaling a new direction for the team’s offensive line moving forward.

Across his career in Green Bay, Jenkins recorded four solo tackles, one assist, and two fumble recoveries while serving as a key contributor on the offensive line.

The timing of the move is also notable. The release of the offensive lineman came just hours after the Packers traded defensive end Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys, another player from the team’s 2019 draft class.

Now 30, Jenkins enters free agency as an experienced offensive lineman as teams around the league continue shaping their rosters ahead of the 2026 NFL season. The move clears significant salary cap space as the Packers continue adjusting their roster and preparing for the upcoming 2026 season.