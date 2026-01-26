As 2026 approaches, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in a favorable but challenging situation. The team has little room for former top prospect Bobby Miller because they already have one of the strongest rotations in baseball, anchored by Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and Emmet Sheehan.

Due to the 26-year-old right-hander's difficulties over the previous two seasons, the team must decide whether to invest in his recuperation or look into trade possibilities. The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, have exactly what Los Angeles needs and are getting ready to give up depth players that could hasten their rebuilding process.

By combining Kevin Alcantara and Brandon Birdsell in a simple trade that meets the strategic needs of both teams, the Cubs should actively pursue Miller. The Dodgers' roster constraints are immediately relieved by this trade, which also frees them up to concentrate on their bullpen, which still needs strengthening despite recent additions like Edwin Diaz. Purchasing a former top-10 prospect with substantial upside is a calculated risk on the Cubs' ability to develop and recover under Chicago's pitching infrastructure.

The Perfect Trade Package

Cubs Receive:

RHP Bobby Miller

Dodgers Receive:

OF Kevin Alcantara

RHP Brandon Birdsell

Why This Makes Sense for Los Angeles

Miller, despite his impressive background, finds himself on the outside looking in, thanks to the Dodgers' wealth of pitching options. Trading him now allows Los Angeles to secure a return before his worth could decline, plus it creates more room to maneuver financially and with the roster. Miller's deal is still within reason, allowing the team to focus its efforts on improving the bullpen. This is where they'll need the most help if they want to contend for a title.

Alcantara embodies the kind of long-term gamble the Dodgers are drawn to when scouting prospects. Standing 6'6″, the left fielder boasts exceptional athleticism and considerable power – a 60-grade projection – and has already seen action in the big leagues three times. Birdsell, a fifth-round pick by the Cubs, provides immediate pitching depth. He's shown impressive pitchability and command at the Triple-A level, suggesting a plausible timeline for a major league debut.

Why This Makes Sense for Chicago

The Cubs get a controllable pitcher under contract through 2029 with a real route to steady major league performance. Although Miller's recent numbers seem alarming, his problems are more related to timing and command than physical deterioration, which is precisely the kind of problem that Cubs pitching development can solve. Chicago's analytical approach to pitcher development offers a chance for redemption that is unavailable elsewhere.

More significantly, the Cubs acquire an asset with little financial outlay and have clear organizational prospects that are getting close to arbitration eligibility. Despite their talent, Alcantara and Birdsell's chances of getting consistent playing time in Chicago's current roster construction are uncertain. In order to help the Cubs compete sooner rather than later, this trade transforms speculative depth into a more immediate pitching asset.

Los Angeles is letting go of a pitcher for less money simply because he is no longer compatible with their timeline, whereas Chicago is buying a proven prospect that is willing to come back and prove the doubters wrong. Each team receives tangible benefits that are in line with their main organizational priorities as they move towards 2026.