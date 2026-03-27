The Chicago Cubs recently signed Pete Crow-Armstrong to a six-year, $115 million contract extension. The deal is set to keep the outfielder in Chicago through the 2032 season. It's a big commitment, and Crow-Armstrong wants to stay in Chicago. However, is the risk worth it?

Now, you may read that and wonder what the risk is. PCA is an electric 24-year-old outfielder with an extremely high ceiling. However, there is a harsh reality about the situation. Crow-Armstrong hasn't had a true impressive full season in the big leagues yet.

Sure, he was an All-Star in 2025. Crow-Armstrong only had a good first half of the year, though. Crow-Armstrong is electric. This deal could work out. Anytime that a player who has yet to prove himself for a full campaign is given a massive deal such as this, however, there is legitimate risk.

Evaluating Pete Crow-Armstrong's performance

Crow-Armstrong, 24, made his big league debut in 2023 with the Cubs. He only appeared in 13 games that year, though. In 2024, he struggled across 123 contests, hitting just .237 with a .670 OPS.

The 2025 season saw him break out in the first half but endure a slump in the second part of the season. Crow-Armstrong ultimately finished the year with a .247/.287/.481 slash line to go along with 31 home runs, 30 stolen bases and a .768 OPS. A 30-30 season is impressive, but the overall numbers were far from elite.

From March through July of 2025, the outfielder hit 27 homers and had a .272 batting average. He was clearly emerging as a star. However, he hit just .188 and had only four home runs from August until the end of the season.

The good news is that regardless of his offensive numbers, the guy is going to play impressive defense. He won the Gold Glove last year and finished in the 99th percentile for fielding run value, 100th percentile for outs above average and 94th percentile for arm strength. He also had 35 steals last season as mentioned and finished in the 96th percentile for sprint speed.

Crow-Armstrong is a good player. So, was this contract extension a win or a mistake for the Cubs?

Did Cubs make a mistake?

Before we get into this subject, I want to remind you that I am simply explaining why there is risk with this specific contract extension. I never said I wouldn't do it.

I love that the Cubs are taking this chance. Many teams either draft a future star or acquire a star prospect, promote them to the big leagues, watch them break out for five years and then trade them before free agency. The Cubs took a different approach. They decided to keep PCA in Chicago for the long-term future.

It's the kind of extension that makes fans want to go and buy his jersey. It is the move that will keep fans coming to games consistently for years to come (although, the Cubs have never had that problem regardless of who has been on the field).

You simply cannot fault Chicago for making this decision. Nevertheless, the risk also cannot be denied. We have yet to see Crow-Armstrong play at a high level for a full season.

Maybe 2026 will be the year he accomplishes that feat. His potential and high ceiling certainly suggest it is possible.