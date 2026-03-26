Before beginning their 2026 season, the Chicago Cubs rewarded Pete Crow-Armstrong with a $115 million contract extension. The Cubs will have high expectations of the outfielder for the foreseeable future.

As will shortstop Dansby Swanson. He is will aware of what Crow-Armstrong brings to the diamond. Now he's concerned with what the $115 million man is bringing in his wallet, via Taylor McGregor of the Marquee Sports Network.

“I told him congrats and that I'm not responsible for all the dinners now,” Swanson said.

All jokes aside, Chicago's contract extension with Crow-Armstrong is a clear indictment of the success he has already had for the team. With the deal being for six years, his role in the Cubs' lineup will remain unquestioned. He'll have to live up to the deal, but Crow-Armstrong has certainly shown his strong potential.

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During the 2025 campaign, the outfielder earned his first All-Star nomination alongside a Gold Glove award. Over 157 games, Crow-Armstrong hit .247 with 31 home runs, 95 RBIs and 35 stolen bases. He was one of seven players to reach the 30/30 plateau in 2025. Chicago clearly doesn't believe that season was a fluke.

Crow-Armstrong had shown he had the potential for greatness. After a cup of coffee in the big leagues during the 2023 season, he got his first real chance in 2024. Then, he hit .237 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 27 stolen bases over 123 games. It was a glimpse of what was to come in 2025.

Now in 2026, the Cubs are continuing to expect Crow-Armstrong to lead their lineup. He'll have Swanson for some extra protection. Well, at least anytime the bill isn't hitting the table.