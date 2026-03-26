The Chicago Cubs and second baseman Nico Hoerner are reportedly in agreement on a contract extension, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. The deal, which is for six years, was reported after Chicago's 10-4 Opening Day loss to the Washington Nationals.

There were previously rumors about a possible Horner trade. During the offseason, Horner was linked to a number of teams. The Cubs ultimately held onto him, and now the 28-year-old is set to remain in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

The news provides Cubs fans with a promising update after their 10-4 loss to the Nationals on Thursday. Horner has quietly become one of the better infielders in the sport.

The 2026 season saw Horner earn his second career Gold Glove award. He also finished 19th in National League MVP voting. Chicago's second baseman slashed .297/.345/.394 across 156 games played. Horner added seven home runs, 29 doubles and 29 stolen bases.

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He is not a power guy, but Hoerner runs well, plays good defense and is a reliable overall offensive presence. The Cubs believe he can help them win for years to come.

Getting the contract extension done before or during the season was crucial. Hoerner was set to be a free agent following the '26 campaign. Now, assuming the deal becomes official, that will not happen.

The Cubs will look to earn their first win of the new season on Saturday against the Washington Nationals. Chicago will then finish the series with Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday's first pitches are both scheduled for 2:20 PM EST.