The Chicago Cubs are having a solid start to the 2025 MLB season. They sit in first place in the NL Central, are getting a great year from offseason acquisition Kyle Tucker, and the fans are happy at the Friendly Confines. Well, those fans are going to be even happier on Friday. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported Friday that the Cubs will host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game at Wrigley Field following renovations.

The Cubs and Wrigley Field will be awarded the 2027 MLB All-Star Game, @MLBBruceLevine reported on @SpiegsAndHolmes. pic.twitter.com/gAr8poNnzI — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The Chicago Cubs will be named the recipient of the 2027 All-Star Game after what you talked about…happening,” Levine said, referring to the security bollards being installed. Levine reported that the security improvements will cost the team, city, and state $30 million. It was the final thing they needed for the All-Star Game.

Levine was asked if Wrigley Field could have had the All-Star Game earlier had the security measures been improved. He responded, “No question. Maybe ten years ago…The reality is they've been having this discussion all along. But it also took [Chicago] Mayor [Brandon] Johnson to go ahead and push this forward.”

Levine then took to social media to add context to the Wrigley Field All-Star Game announcement. “The All-Star game will be awarded to the Cubs sometime this summer. MLB wants each city to have 2 years planning for the event. Home Run Derby and FanFest etc. Source told me Chicago (city) will get a windfall of $250 to $300 in revenue.” Whether Levine means $250-300 million, he did not clarify.

This is the first time that Wrigley Field and the Cubs will host the All-Star Game since 1990, making it a 37-year drought. Because the security was not where MLB wanted it to be, they could not bring the Mid-Summer Classic back to the Friendly Confines. But in 2027, the Cubs faithful will pack out Wrigley for the game.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.