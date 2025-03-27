As the Chicago Cubs looks to capture the NL Central and make a big jump this season, there is no doubt pressure on the ball club this season to make enormous strides. While the season didn't start well with the Cubs having an ugly series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan, there are other trends surrounding this season that could lead to massive change if it ends disappointingly.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote a column about the different storylines surrounding the upcoming MLB 2025 campaign with one speaking about the teams with the most pressure, mentioning Chicago as one of them. He would express how team president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is in the final year of his current contract where the team hasn't made the postseason in that time.

“Hoo boy, here we go. Let’s start with the Cubbies, whose president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, is entering the final year of a five-year deal,” Rosenthal wrote. “The Cubs have yet to make the playoffs with Hoyer as their top baseball executive. And much as owner Tom Ricketts might deserve it, he’s not going to blame himself if things again go awry.”

The Kyle Tucker trade for the Cubs could look less than ideal

A big move made by the Cubs was trading for star Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, but Rosenthal also looked at the deal and detailed how it could look a bit negatively this season. When speaking about the rookies that could step up this season in the NL, he would mention Chicago third baseman Matt Shaw, there could be frustration if Astros rookie Cam Smith proves to be better as that's the one traded for Tucker.

“And Shaw, in particular, will be one to watch,” Rosenthal wrote. “The Cubs could have afforded Shaw more development time by signing free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. And while Cam Smith is moving from third base to right field with the Houston Astros, the frustration of Cubs fans will only grow if one of the players their team traded for Kyle Tucker proves a better prospect than the one they kept.”

“Smith, the Cubs’ first-round pick out of Florida State last year, will be a leading candidate for the AL Rookie award if he even faintly resembles the player he was in spring training,” Rosenthal continued. “Detroit Tigers righty Jackson Jobe and Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell are perhaps better bets.”

At any rate, the Cubs look to have a big season in 2025 as they finished 83-79 which put them third in the NL Central.