The Chicago Cubs lost both games of the Tokyo Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers to open the season. Their big offseason saw them add Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, Chicago fell flat in their first two games. While it is only two games, the Cubs will have to beat the Dodgers to reach their ultimate goal. Some fans are overreacting after the losses that sent them to last place early in the season.

How it feels after two games.

@blakecowellx is just hoping to get some sleep back, “I hope I never have to wake up at 5am again for Chicago Cubs baseball again.”

Not only were these games early in the morning for Cubs fans, they were Chicago home games. There will be two fewer games at Wrigley Field this year when the team is finally back to a playoff level.

@metsventpage felt bad for the Chicago fans, “highkey f***ed up that the Cubs lose 2 home games at Wrigley when these 2 games are heavily Dodger biased crowds.”

@CplThaddeusUSMC ended the Tokyo series pessimistic about the Cubs, “Like we didn't do nearly enough this winter to play in this league with hopes of winning.”

The Cubs are not eliminated from the playoffs and could make a run this year. What can they learn from the Tokyo Series?

Can the Cubs make the playoffs?

It was a tough start for the Cubs, scoring just four runs over the two games and losing both games. But everyone is going to lose to the Dodgers this year so being the first is not the worst thing. Chicago has big additions that need to grow into the organization and important division games they need to win.

Last year, the Cubs had a very respectable 4-2 record against the Dodgers and still lost the NL Central by ten games. Games against the Brewers will be far more important. They went 5-8 against Milwaukee last season which helped launch Pat Murphy's crew to a division title. They also went 5-8 against the Rays and 7-6 against the Pirates.

Losing on Opening Day is never fun. No one thinks they are going 162-0 but starting on the wrong foot is such a disappointment after a long winter. But it does not mean the Cubs season is over. Last year, the Mets started 0-5 and made the NLCS so anything is possible from here on out for Chicago.

The Cubs come back to the States and finish off spring training with five games. They re-open the regular season on March 27 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.