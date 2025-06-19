The Chicago Cubs were 45-28 entering Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. While bringing in Kyle Tucker in the offseason was a major boost, it was not the biggest revelation. Instead, Pete Crow-Armstrong's MVP caliber season has Cubs president Jed Hoyer thankful for an injury earlier in his career when Chicago traded Javier Baez away.

When the Cubs traded Baez away during the 2021 season, teams interested in the shortstop did not want to give up high-level prospects. Eventually, Hoyer and Chicago had to look elsewhere when looking for a satisfying return for Baez. according to ESPN's Jesse Rodgers.

“That year, we had a bunch of rentals and other executives were not willing to talk about their top prospects at Double-A and above,” Hoyer said. “So we dipped down to Single-A.”

During their negotiations with the Mets, David Stearns threw Crow-Armstrong into the deal. The outfielder was on the injured list with a shoulder injury at the time, leading New York to undervalue him and what he could become.

Hoyer and the Cubs seized the opportunity, and four years later, it is paying dividends.

“Honestly, we were fortunate he was hurt,” Hoyer said. “Out of sight, out of mind a little bit.”

Crow-Armstrong has become of the league's brightest stars. His prowess at the plate and in the field alongside Tucker has the Cubs at the top of the National League Central division. When he looks back at the 2021 season, Crow-Armstrong appreciated the fact that he alone and forgotten by the Mets.

“When you're hurt in the minor leagues, nobody gives a s—,” Crow-Armstrong said. “It gave me quiet time to get healthy and go work on my s—.”

The Cubs newest star is swinging one of the hottest bats in Major League Baseball. While Crow-Armstrong has no interest in participating in the Home Run Derby, he is a shoe-in to be at All-Star Weekend.

While appreciative of the attention he gets, Crow-Armstrong's focus is on helping his team win. He has impressed Cubs manager Craig Counsell with his play so far this year, emerging as a big threat. This season will be the 23-year-old's first taste of the postseason, but the team is not concerned.

The biggest problem Chicago has with Crow-Armstrong is getting him to stay with the team. The soon-to-be All-Star has not signed an extension yet as negotiations continue between his agent and the team. Insiders predict that it will be worth hundreds of millions of dollars before he signs.

While his future is a bit murky, fans have enjoyed his play throughout the season. Crow-Armstrong will play a big role in determining just how deep the Cubs can go in the postseason.