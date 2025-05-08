After Pope Francis passed away earlier this year, the Vatican was charged with finding a replacement. After deliberation, Robert Provest took Francis' place. In the media's coverage of the transition, they learned that Provest is a Major League Baseball fan. The Chicago native follows the baseball world, leaving fans asking one question; which team does he support?

The Chicago White Sox fanbase dominate the city's South Side while the Chicago Cubs control the North Side. A higher power might have had a hand in an extra innings loss for the Cubs on Wednesday night.

While Provest's hometown wasn't specified any further than the city of Chicago, he is a Cubs fan, resulting in a humorous realization by CBS Sports social media producer Matt Eurich.

The 69-year-old chose to follow faith as his primary path in life, but he couldn't help but be a fan of America's pastime. His fandom helps Americans connect with him as Pope Francis' replacement. Provest is now an international figure and carries far more responsibility now. However, the fact that he is still a sports fans helps him to be relatable to others.

While he suffered through a dark period for the Cubs during the early decades of his fandom, the franchise has rewarded his patience. The White Sox are heading in the wrong direction, coming off the most losses in a single regular season.

Both teams are continuing their trajectories, albeit in different directions. The Cubs added Kyle Tucker in the offseason while the White Sox traded away Garrett Crochet. The Cubs are leading the National League Central while the White Sox are at the bottom of the American League Central.

Tucker and the Cubs have playoff aspirations, and they hope that Provest can give them a spiritual boost. The White Sox would much rather hope that the new Pope will bless their rebuild so it doesn't last. Regardless, the city of Chicago has a special place in the heart of the new leader in the Vatican City.