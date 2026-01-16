Actors and Boston sports fans Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are shocked at the news of Alex Bregman.

Earlier this week, Bregman announced that he would be leaving the Boston Red Sox after one season and going to the Chicago Cubs. Damon and Affleck were guests on Casuals with Katie Nolan, where they expressed their frustration with the All-Star third baseman leaving their team.

Affleck began his sentence after the host asked what they thought about Bregman leaving, which the Argo actor began, “I don't…” unable to complete his sentence.

“I don’t know what to say,” Damon completed. “We had two All-Star third basemen last year, and now we have none.

“I’m upset,” Damon added.

Article Continues Below

“Bregman, at his introductory presser, on the importance of the no-trade clause for the deal with the Cubs: ‘Being able to be in a place that offered stability and a place that showed how much they cared about what was important to me was super-important to myself and my family,'” Alex Speier of the Boston Globe posted on Bluesky. “‘I have a young family. We can’t wait to raise our kids here in Chicago.'”

Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs earlier this week, He signed with the Red Sox last February after beginning his MLB career Houston Astros. He stayed with the Astros for nine seasons and later joined the Red Sox last February. The two-time World Series champion played a crucial role in leading the Red Sox to their first playoff appearance in four years.

The third baseman shared a heartfelt message after leaving the Red Sox, as he thanked the fans, his teammates and coaches for their support.

“To Boston, it was an honor to play for a city that shares the same passion and love for the game as I do,” Bregman wrote. “You welcomed my family with open arms and we will always be grateful for the support you gave us. To my teammates, coaches, AC, it was an absolute honor.”