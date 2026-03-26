The Chicago White Sox did not have the best showing against the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, but there was a bright side to all the mayhem. Munetaka Murakami was able to launch a home run on his first MLB hit, and it might be something that he'll never forget.

✅First ML hit

✅First ML HR Welcome to The Show, Mune! pic.twitter.com/6c63PXJai7 — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) March 26, 2026 Expand Tweet

Many are hoping that Murakami has a solid season with the White Sox, as he was one of the more sought-after free agents during the offseason. They signed him to a two-year deal worth $34 million, and he is known as an excellent home run hitter.

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Murakami played in some big games when he played for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, and he is expected to play a lot for the White Sox. After not having many seasons of success, the White Sox have some young players to watch out for, and could be an interesting team to watch for the next couple of years, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Munetaka Murakami is expected to play first base for the White Sox. With Murakami, Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero, Miguel Vargas and Chase Meidroth — and Braden Montgomery not far behind — the White Sox's young bats have a chance to be quite good in the coming years,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It was not a good start to the season for the White Sox, but the good news is that they have plenty more games to get things together. Murakami seeing a home run go through should also give him confidence as the season continues.