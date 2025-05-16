The Chicago White Sox are in last place in the American League Central with a 14-30 record heading into Friday's action. After a 121-loss season last year, things have not been going great on the Southside. But a recent decision in Vatican City may have changed the fate of the team. White Sox GM Chris Getz thinks so, at least, crediting the excitement around Pope Leo XIV for a recent win streak.

“It’s been exciting, obviously, to have someone of that significance be a White Sox fan,” Getz said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “Since he's been announced to become the Pope, the White Sox have tacked on some wins. So perhaps a higher power is on our side.’’

Since Pope Leo XIV was elected by the conclave on May 8. Since then, his hometown Sox are 4-3, including a series win against the Reds. They've gone from 10-28 to 14-30, but remain 15 games behind the Tigers for first place in the division. The memes have been plentiful, as sports fans celebrate the first American pope. That has led to some funny moments at Rate Field in Chicago.

The White Sox have seen fans come in Pope costumes, sell Pope-related t-shirts, and the 2005 World Series is viral again. A clip from Game 1 of the World Series between the White Sox and Astros has been circulating, as you can clearly see Leo in a crowd shot. If nothing else, that reminded everyone that times used to be good on the Southside. Even if that was two decades ago.

There was some confusion as to Pope Leo XIV's fandom immediately following his election. The Cubs even declared that he was a Cubs fan on the Wrigley Field marquee. But his brother confirmed that he is a Sox fan. Hopefully, he has watched some of these big wins from the Vatican this week.