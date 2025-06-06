The Chicago White Sox recently called up catcher Kyle Teel to MLB, giving him his first opportunity to play in the majors. A day after the news broke, the club shared a heartwarming video of Teel informing his parents about the promotion.

You can see tears in the 23-year-old catcher's eyes as he calls each of his parents, telling them to book flights to Chicago to watch him make his MLB debut. Grab the tissue box as you watch Kyle Teel inform his parents that he's achieving his lifelong goal!

grab some tissues for this one 🥹 pic.twitter.com/U4A2gEKAof — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Teel is in the White Sox's lineup for Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. It's his first career game in the majors. He's set to bat sixth in the lineup and will be starting at catcher for the club. He'll be catching for right-handed pitcher Davis Martin to begin the game.

Article Continues Below

While playing for the Charlotte Knights, the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate, Kyle Teel proved to be a solid producer at the plate. Leading up to the promotion, Teel owned a .295 batting average and .394 OBP while recording 54 hits, eight home runs, and 30 RBIs through 183 at-bats. Chicago will hope he maintains that consistency, as the franchise is in last place in the AL Central. Getting a boost from Teel would at least give this club a nice, long-term outlook.

With Kyle Teel in the lineup, the White Sox hope to win their 21st game of the season. A victory on Friday will be the club's second consecutive win in a row, after defeating the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Thursday.

The sky is the limit for Teel. Not only is he the White Sox's No. 2-ranked prospect, but he's also the No. 26 overall ranked prospect on the MLB Top 100 Prospect List. Chicago has high hopes for Kyle Teel, as he has the potential to become a star at the pro level.