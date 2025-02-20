The NL Central is expected to be a tight race this season as there are a lot of solid teams in the division. The Milwaukee Brewers won the division last season, but after losing a couple of key players, they might not be quite as good this year. Meanwhile, teams like the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates all seem to be trending in the right direction. Former player and current broadcaster Harold Reynolds thinks that the Reds are a team to watch.

“I think the team for me is the Reds,” Harold Reynolds said. “I know we're talking a lot about the Cubs and we're talking about the Brewers. The challenge will be the Reds. I think they got better. I think they're younger. They're going to continue. And I think Terry Francona is a game changer. With the Brewers, I thought last year it all came together. But you lose your shortstop, you know, in can't think of his name, with San Francisco, Willy Adames. You lose Willy Adames, and you lose Devin Williams. Those are two big pieces that are All-Star players that are hard to replace. So I think that brings them back to the fold a little bit. They're a very interesting team to me. They're going to be good, but I think last year was their best run right now in comparing last year to this year. This team this year doesn't compete with last year's team.”

A lot of people are picking the Cubs to win the NL Central this year as they had nice pickups during the offseason. However, they didn't end up landing Alex Bregman, and that could've been the difference.

“I thought Bregman would have taken them over the top, okay, had they landed Bregman, I'm checking Cubs, like big time,” Reynolds continued. “I still think they got some question marks.”

The Reds aren't just a team to watch according to Reynolds, he actually thinks that they are the favorite to win the NL Central going into the season.

“For me, I think it's the Reds. I really do,” Reynolds said. “I think the division is better. Pittsburgh pitching staff is better. That's tough. Three game set with those three guys. So that's even better. I think the division is a lot tighter than it was last year.”

The NL Central should be an exciting division to watch this year as there are a lot of intriguing teams and players to keep an eye on. The Reds have a strong team, but dethroning the Brewers will be tough.