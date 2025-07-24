Amid growing speculation ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds are reportedly exploring a reunion with slugger Eugenio Suarez, now with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. There is mutual interest between both clubs, with the Reds eyeing Suarez to bolster their lineup for a postseason push.

Suarez, 34, is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career. Entering late July, he ranks second in the National League with 36 home runs and leads the MLB in RBIs at 86.

He recently made MLB history on April 26, becoming the 19th player ever to hit four home runs in a single game, and only the second to do so in four plate appearances. On June 20, he reached the 300-home run milestone, becoming the 12th active player to do so.

His hot streak has continued deep into the season. In the week of July 14–20, he hit .500 with four home runs, seven RBIs, and a 2.283 OPS, earning him his fourth National League Player of the Week award in 2025. He joins J.D. Martinez (2017) and Shohei Ohtani (2024) as the only players to earn the honor four times in a single season.

The Reds’ interest in Suarez is both sentimental and strategic. He played in Cincinnati from 2015 to 2021, delivering standout seasons, including 49 home runs in 2019, the most ever by a Venezuelan player in a single season. He was a 2018 All-Star and remains beloved by the fan base. Suarez still holds Cincinnati dear, noting during a visit earlier this season that the Reds are his daughter’s favorite team.

Statistically, the Reds are in desperate need of production at third base, ranking 28th in MLB in wRC+ (62) at the position. Suarez would immediately upgrade the lineup, especially alongside star shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Although the Reds' priority remains a right-handed outfield bat, they've begun experimenting with moving 3B Noelvi Marte to the outfield, signaling potential readiness for a change at third.

Arizona, meanwhile, is open to discussions as they sit on the fence between buying and selling. They're seeking controllable young pitching, an area where the Reds are well-stocked.

While top arms like Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder are likely off-limits, names such as Chase Petty (2-7, 4.14 ERA, 68 Ks in Triple-A) and Adam Serwinowski could draw interest. Moreover, prospects like infielder Cam Cameron or shortstop Edwin Arroyo may help seal the deal.

However, the Reds face intense competition. Division rivals Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, also struggling at third base (ranking 30th and 24th in wRC+), are in pursuit of Suarez. With both teams actively contending, the bidding war could be fierce.

If the Reds hope to reunite with one of their most beloved sluggers, the front office must act decisively, or risk watching Suarez power a rival’s playoff run.