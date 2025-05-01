The Cincinnati Reds are off to a strong start to the 2025 season. Even after losing both ends of a doubleheader to the St Louis Cardinals, they are 16-15 and two games behind the Cubs. They are ascending as their core comes together, and they're adding another high-profile player to their bullpen. The Reds have called up bullpen prospect Luis Mey, who throws heat out of the bullpen.

The @Reds have recalled 🔥-thrower Luis Mey for what would be his MLB debut. Mey, who throws up to 103 mph, is No. 20 on Cincy's Top 30 Prospects list: https://t.co/Sxqp5y1owC pic.twitter.com/m5X3mz1oyh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 1, 2025

Mey signed with the Reds in 2018 after an elite Arizona Fall League season. They added him to their 40-man roster this offseason and are calling him up just a month into the season. In seven appearances with the AA Louisville Bats, he has thrown nine innings and allowed four runs. He lights up the radar gun, and MLB Pipeline reports that he is working on his mental game as well.

“Mey has put in a lot of work regarding his mental approach on the mound, which he has pointed to as the real reason for his control issues. He mitigated damage well, not letting things like falling behind snowball on him, leading to more strikes and success. If that sticks, he could impact the Reds’ big league bullpen soon.”

The Reds' bullpen has been an issue for them so far this year. They are 3-5 in one-run games so far this year, which is an indictment of their bullpen and offense in clutch situations. Mey hopes to stabilize the group in his first major league appearances.

When you say Reds' flamethrower, everyone thinks of Aroldis Chapman's arrival on the scene. He was dominating games for Cincinnati as a youngster before leaving for the Yankees. The Reds hope that Mey can bring some of that magic back to the ninth inning in the Queen City this season. As their core develops, bringing on elite pitchers is important.