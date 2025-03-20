The New York Yankees traded Jose Trevino to the Cincinnati Reds this past offseason. Trevino is now set to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future, as the former Yankees catcher reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Reds on Thursday, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Heyman reports that the deal is worth almost $15 million and it includes a club option.

Trevino, 32, began his big league career with the Texas Rangers in 2018. After spending four seasons in Texas, he joined the Yankees for the 2022 campaign. Trevino ultimately earned his first All-Star section and Gold Glove that season.

However, Trevino was limited in 2023 and 2024. In addition to injuries, Trevino dealt with underperformance. The Yankees ended up making the decision to move on this past offseason.

The veteran catcher has clearly found a home in Cincinnati, though. The Reds feature a number of young pitchers, so having someone like Trevino on the roster will be important. As an experienced big league catcher, Trevino will likely be able to help the young pitchers take the next step forward in their careers.

Reds preparing for upcoming 2025 MLB regular season

The Reds will be an interesting team to watch during the '25 campaign. Cincinnati plays in a winnable National League Central division. The Reds have been rebuilding in recent seasons. They have played mediocre baseball over the past couple of years, but this Cincinnati ball club may be close to contending.

Stars such as Elly De La Cruz will lead the way. However, MLB fans understand the importance of veteran leadership. Jose Trevino's presence on the roster over the next few years should prove to be pivotal.

The Reds are currently in the process of finishing spring training. Cincinnati is hopeful that the team can make a competitive run during the 2025 season.