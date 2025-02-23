The Cincinnati Reds are getting ready for the 2025 campaign, and on Saturday, star shortstop Elly De La Cruz made his 2025 spring training debut for the team. After clubbing two home runs in the game, De La Cruz shared a confident message after the game, indicating that he is ready for the new season to get underway.

De La Cruz only got two at bats in the Reds contest against the Cleveland Guardians, but he made the most of them. In the bottom of the first, he took Triston McKenzie deep from the left side of the plate. Three innings later, batting on the right side of the plate, De La Cruz hit another bomb. With two homers in two at bats, De La Cruz sent a confident message in the wake of the Reds 6-3 win.

“We’re ready to go,” De La Cruz said after his big game. “Left side, right side, it always feels good [to homer].”

Reds hoping Elly De La Cruz can follow up electrifying 2024 campaign

In his first full season in the majors, De La Cruz cemented himself as one of the game's most electric stars. De La Cruz hit .259 with 25 home runs and 76 runs batted in, while also stealing a league-leading 67 bases. The result was him earning his first All-Star selection, while finishing eighth in the National League MVP race.

De La Cruz still has room to grow, as evidenced by his 218 strikeouts last season, which was the highest figure in the league. But so long as he continues to hit home runs and make electrifying plays on a daily basis, the Reds will be more than pleased. There's still over a month to go until the regular season gets underway, but De La Cruz is already ready to embark on his third campaign in the majors.