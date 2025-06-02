Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz stepped onto Wrigley Field on Sunday with a heavy heart. Just a day after losing his older sister, Genelis De La Cruz Sánchez, Elly made the brave decision to play. As a result, he transformed his grief into a stirring performance that touched fans and teammates across the league.

In the sixth inning of the Reds’ 7–3 loss to the Chicago Cubs, De La Cruz delivered a moment that went far beyond the scoreboard. With one swing, he crushed a two-run home run, his 50th career blast, down the right-field line. As he rounded the bases, Elly pounded his chest, pointed to the sky, and formed a heart with his hands. Consequently, it became a tearful tribute to his late sister.

Elly De La Cruz decided to play today after the passing of his sister. After hitting this home run, he pointed to the sky and made a heart gesture. 🫶 (via @mlb)pic.twitter.com/KYEtEqJn2y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 1, 2025

Fans quickly shared the emotional moment, flooding social media with love and admiration for the young star.

Despite his personal loss, De La Cruz chose to suit up. Before the game, Reds manager Terry Francona explained, “We just told him we will support whatever he needs to do. He wants to play today, and then we’ll go from there.”

Throughout the game, Elly honored his sister in subtle yet touching ways. For instance, he wrote “RIP Manita” on his cleats, using the Spanish word for “little sister”, and marked “RIP Genelis” on his cap. Moreover, out of respect for his privacy, he refrained from speaking to the media before or after the game.

Francona later reflected on the day’s emotional weight. “It’s hard. We care so much about playing the game and winning. But in a hurry, you’re reminded of what’s really important,” he said. “I think everybody kind of kept their head on a swivel with him today just trying to take care of him.”

Additionally, pitcher Brent Suter praised his teammate’s courage. “It was a warrior effort out there,” Suter said. “It was a great game that he played. Knowing that his sister passed away… your heart just goes out for him.”

As the Reds continue their season, De La Cruz’s performance will undoubtedly stand as a testament to his heart, resilience, and love for family. Currently, the Reds sit fourth in the National League Central with a 29–31 record. Notably, De La Cruz has been crucial to the Reds' offense, consistently providing spark and production.

Looking ahead, the team will host the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, aiming to build momentum and climb the standings.