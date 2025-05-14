Elly De La Cruz delivered a late-game jolt for the Cincinnati Reds with a massive home run in the ninth inning, but the rally fell short as Cincy lost 5-1 to the Chicago White Sox. Despite the clutch fireworks, the Reds' offensive struggles remained the dominant story, especially after dropping eight of their last 10 games.

With the White Sox vs. Reds matchup hanging by a thread late in the ninth, De La Cruz worked a full count before launching a towering solo shot to deep right field to tie the game at one. The blast, which had a 109 mph exit velocity and traveled over 420 feet, was a moment of hope for the Reds, who continue to search for answers at the plate.

De La Cruz continues to light it up on the field with his elite power and timely hitting. His ninth-inning bomb was another example of his clutch gene on full display. This is the same player who now has 44 career home runs and ranks among the league leaders in barrel percentage, showcasing why he's one of the league's rising stars.

However, the Reds offensive struggles once again cost them another winnable game. Cincinnati finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, compounding the impact of base-running blunders and missed scoring chances.

Andrew Abbott gave the Reds another strong outing, allowing just one run over six innings while striking out seven. Unfortunately, the bullpen faltered in extras, with Emilio Pagan giving up four runs in the 10th to seal the loss.

To make matters worse, outfielder TJ Friedl exited the game early after being hit by a pitch in the third inning. His availability for tomorrow night's game against the White Sox remains uncertain at the moment.

The Reds will look to bounce back Wednesday in game two of the series with Nick Lodolo taking the mound.