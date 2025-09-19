The Cincinnati Reds are attempting to reach the playoffs for the first time in five years. Despite entering Thursday at 76-76 on the season, Cincinnati is still in the hunt. And Hunter Greene is embracing the Wild Card push.

The Reds’ ace dominated in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Greene threw a complete-game one-hitter, holding Chicago scoreless and surrendering just one walk while striking out nine batters.

And Greene worked fast in the Reds’ 1-0 win. He became the first pitcher in 24 years to throw a one-hit shutout or no-hitter with 9+ strikeouts in under two hours, per OptaSTATS. The last hurler to accomplish the feat was the Cubs’ Kerry Wood on May 25, 2001.

Hunter Greene silences Cubs’ bats in Reds shutout

Greene dispalyed masterful command against Chicago. The All-Star hurler took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning when Seiya Suzuki got the Cubs’ first and only hit of the game.

Chicago didn’t get its first base runner until the fifth inning, when Moises Ballesteros reached on a fielding error by Elly De La Cruz. Michael Busch was the only other Cub to reach base on Thursday. He drew a sixth-inning walk. Chicago did not advance past second base in the game.

The Reds needed every bit of Greene’s brilliant performance as the team could only muster one run against the Cubs. A Will Benson RBI double in the fourth inning was the extent of the scoring in this NL Central showdown.

Greene had a breakout season in 2024, earning his first career All-Star nod and finishing eighth in NL Cy Young voting. This year, however, the 25-year-old righty’s campaign was derailed by an injury.

Greene landed on the IL in June with a groin strain. The injury sidelined him for over two months. But Greene rejoined the rotation in August hoping to help the Reds in their push for a Wild Card berth.

Despite limited action, Greene has again pitched well this season. After his dominant showing against Chicago, he is 7-4 with a 2.74 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 125 strikeouts in 101.2 innings. Greene delivered his 10th quality start of the year in just his 17th outing on Thursday.

While the talented starter is doing what he can to help the team reach the postseason, the Reds need De La Cruz to step up. The third-year shortstop has struggled of late, slashing .175/.266/.246 with no home runs, five RBI and five runs scored in 15 September games.