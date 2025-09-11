The Cincinnati Reds enter Thursday's action two games back of the New York Mets for the final NL Wild Card spot. They are tied with the San Francisco Giants as the first teams out of the current picture. After taking two of three from the Amazins, Cincinnati is alive in the postseason race. But the Reds need better offense, specifically from Elly De La Cruz, to run down the Mets and make the playoffs.

De La Cruz has been one of the most electric players in baseball since he debuted in 2023. He made his second All-Star team this year and was putting together another great season at the break. Since then, De La Cruz has lacked power and not been stealing as many bases. Without either of those tools, De La Cruz is not the game-breaking player the Reds need him to be.

In 49 games since the All-Star Break, De La Cruz has one home run and nine stolen bases. He had a 20-20 season nearly locked down at the break, with 18 homers and 25 steals. But has lost any chance at a 30-30 campaign with his recent power outage. The Reds are just 24-25 in those 49 games, but they are still in the race.

The Reds have to look at the numbers De La Cruz has put up since the All-Star Break and be disappointed. A few timely homers and they are tied for the final NL Wild Card spot. But that is in the past, and the final two weeks will determine how this season is remembered for the team and the player.

The Reds have a chance to make the playoffs, but De La Cruz's power outage must end to get there. How did they get this far without homers from their best player?

The Reds have used an elite pitching staff to lift Elly De La Cruz

The Reds started the season with a solid pitching staff. But through one incredible season from Andrew Abbott, one prospect call-up in Chase Burns, and one trade acquisition in Zack Littell, the Reds now have an elite staff. They have leaned on Hunter Greene, when he's healthy, to be the ace, and the pieces behind him have fallen into place.

That makes the offensive downturn even worse for De La Cruz and the Reds. While there are more disappointing players, like Matt McLain, on the team, Cincinnati has expectations for its shortstop. The chances he turns it around are strong, especially considering his speed can break games even when the bat goes quiet.

The Reds have a lot of questions to answer this offseason and in the near future. They have not spent money on premier players in many years. They even traded Eugenio Suarez, who was on a team-friendly deal, to the Seattle Mariners. De La Cruz's agent, Scott Boras, is not known for taking team-friendly deals. And aces like Greene are not cheap. If the Reds are going on a deep run, this is the year they have to do it.

Terry Francona has been a dominant September matchup during his four-decade managerial career. The Reds have a solid young core with nothing to lose down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Mets have a lot of pressure because of their high payroll and their rabid fan base dying for a World Series. That could lead to a wild race for the final playoff spot.

The Reds just won a three-game set against the San Diego Padres and have a set against the Athletics next. Their playoff chances will rest on home sets against the Cubs and Pirates and a road series against the Brewers to end the series.