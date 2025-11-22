The Tennessee Titans will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 in what should be a tough matchup for the franchise. With Tennessee dealing with multiple injuries on the roster, it appears that one of Cam Ward's former Miami Hurricanes teammates will make his NFL debut in Sunday's contest.

Reports indicate that wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, who was an undrafted free agent, will make his debut against the Seahawks, according to Titans Insider Paul Kuharsky. It's not entirely clear how big a role Restrepo will play, but with Calvin Ridley out for the season, Elic Ayomanor ruled out for Week 12, and Chimere Dike dealing with an injury of his own, Tennessee is thin in the wide receiver room.

“Xavier Restrepo will be active for the Titans tomorrow.”

The 23-year-old wideout was one of Cam Ward's favorite targets at Miami. In fact, Restrepo was an incredibly reliable option for his last two seasons with the Hurricanes, surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark in consecutive campaigns. In his final year with Ward as his quarterback, Xavier Restrepo led the ACC in receiving yards (1,127) and receiving touchdowns (11).

Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, many believed Restrepo had the potential to be a solid slot receiver in the NFL. However, he went undrafted and has remained on the Titans' practice squad until now. He'll likely be playing behind Dike, Van Jefferson, and potentially James Proche and Mason Kinsey in the team's wide receiver room on Sunday. If he sees the field, though, Cam Ward may try to find Restrepo as often as possible.

The Titans will have another rookie joining the active roster in Week 12, as the team pulled running back Kalel Mullings off the IR. Mullings was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will likely be behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears on the depth chart.