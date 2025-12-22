There are many reasons why the Los Angeles Chargers should not be 11-4. One reason they are is quarterback Justin Herbert. And his MVP performance versus the Cowboys is what the Chargers needed to be Super Bowl contenders.

Herbert completed 23 of 29 passes for a season-high 79%. He finished with 300 yards passing and two scores as the Chargers wrecked the Cowboys, 34-17, on Sunday. They improved to 11-4 on the season and appear to be a top contender to win the AFC.

And Herbert is the firestarter.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert back in a groove

Somehow, Herbert has overcome a broken hand and managed to hit a high gear anyway. Herbert said he’s improving, according to ESPN.

“It’s getting better,” said Herbert, who broke the hand in the first game on the current winning streak. “I think the swelling’s going down. I've got much better grip on the ball now. And so I think every week, every day helps. And just getting used to it and allowing the bone to heal.”

The game plan behind a makeshift offensive line worked to near perfection.

“We got the ball out quick, had a great protection plan, and really were on our stuff this week,” Herbert said. “So it’s a shout out to the front five for just communicating, talking, and blocking as well as they did.”

Jim Harbaugh certainly saw the gemstone in Herbert’s performance, according to a post on X by Kris Rhim.

“It's definitely MVP caliber,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, he's doing things game after game that are reserved for only the best that are in the game and have ever played the game.”

It was easy to see how flawlessly Herbert played without much of a pass rush to hinder him, according to USA Today.

“Herbert had the kind of performance where his stat line finally matched the eye test,” Christian D’Andrea wrote. “This was a dazzling ‘what if' performance from a player who has regularly showcased the peak of his potential but rarely been able to sustain it for a bevy of reasons. Week 16 gave us a glimpse of Herbert's 2025 if both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt were able to stay healthy along the offensive line. Factor in a useful run game led by a healthy-once-more Omarion Hampton. And you get to see Jim Harbaugh's vision in closer focus.”

There’s more to the Chargers than Herbert

They aren’t the same without him, but the Chargers have a good overall team, according to chargers.com.

“We played close to our best game of the season in all three phases (against the Cowboys),” Harbaugh said. “Our team is player-led, player-driven. This was a player-led win. Coaching is good, coaching matters. But the players who are the ones leading this team.

“Our best playmakers and are our leaders are also the guys who work the hardest, care the most about the team. It's unselfish.”

It’s coach-speak, but Herbert said the focus is pristine.

“I think the really cool thing about this team is that we've really taken it week by week. We're never looking too far ahead or looking too far back,” Herbert said. “We're able to pick each other up. The past couple of weeks, the defense has really been able to help us out. And today we were able to kind of help [them] out a little bit.

“When all three phases are playing complementary for each other, that's when we're at our best.”

It was a good day at the office for the Chargers

Also, the Chargers were strong in both offensive phases against Dallas.

“It was good to see both the run game and the pass game thriving,” Harbaugh said. “Justin had time to throw, and he was on fire, even pregame. Everything was dialed in. The entire first half and the second half, he never really missed.”

Even receiver Tre Harris stepped up and made plays, catching five passes for 54 yards. He said he has been inspired by Herbert.

“You already have to run your route because he can get you the ball,” Harris said. “As a receiver, that's a dream. You run it to your best ability because of him. To see him go out there and play with his injury [a broken left hand], that just inspires, not just me, but all of us.

“We've got a receiver room where anybody can get it. And I believe in each and every one of these guys to have that type of success. It feels really good. The whole group was eating. Everybody out there was doing their thing. Everybody was having fun, playing free and fast.”

The Chargers don't have an easy schedule to close things out. They play host to the tough defense of the Houston Texans before traveling to meet the Denver Broncos in an AFC West showdown. If the Chargers manage to win both of those games, their Super Bowl outlook will show out in a much brighter fashion.