Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona is going to have a man down when the season starts. The Reds star Spencer Steer is starting the season on the injured list, per ESPN. Steer is battling a shoulder problem.

Steer was the 2024 RBI leader for the Reds. He finished the season hitting .225 with 20 home runs. Steer batted in 92 runs, which was impressive. The club finished the season with a 77-85 record in the National League Central division.

Steer is a versatile player so the Reds will miss his defense as well as his offense. He played both left field and first base last season, helping the team whenever asked. He appeared in 158 games last season, also working as a designated hitter.

“I talked to him, and he understands that being a full-time DH isn't best for him or our team,” Francona said. “I understand coming back, we're going to have to message it a little bit, but if we can get him playing a position, that'll help.”

The Reds play a spring training game on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Reds need Spencer Steer to have another great season

Reds fans hope that their star is back in the lineup soon. Steer's offense helped keep the Reds in contention for the National League playoffs last season. He collected 129 hits for a club that battled all the way into September for a Wild Card spot.

Cincinnati is looking to return to the postseason in 2025. The Reds had a promising 2023 campaign, winning 82 games. That went sideways last year, despite Steer's solid production.

Francona says there's no timetable right now for the Steer's return.

“I talked to him for a while,” Francona added. “I give the kid so much credit. He's busting his [butt]. But he's also such a good kid that he listens, and he gives you good opinions. … We've got to see how he progresses, that's the most important thing.”

Steer was drafted by the Minnesota Twins but came to the Reds in a trade in 2022. He has posted 178 RBIs in the last two seasons. Steer also has 43 home runs in the last two years.

This spring, his shoulder injury has kept Steer out of the lineup consistently. He has just one hit in seven total at-bats for the club. Steer is batting .143.

The Reds open their season on March 27 against the San Francisco Giants. Steer will certainly be cheering on his team.