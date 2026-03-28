The Milwaukee Brewers are dealing with an early setback to open the 2026 season, as first baseman Andrew Vaughn is managing a hand injury that has already impacted the team’s infield alignment and prompted immediate roster adjustments. The development has also led to the promotion of top prospect Jefferson Quero, adding a new layer to the club’s depth.

Vaughn, a key piece of Milwaukee’s lineup, sustained the injury during Thursday’s 14–2 Opening Day win vs. the Chicago White Sox. The issue raises concerns for a team that relies on his presence in the middle of the order, particularly after his strong finish in 2025 following a midseason trade. He entered 2026 expected to provide consistent power and run production.

In response, the Brewers moved quickly to reinforce their roster, calling up Quero from Triple-A Nashville to create additional flexibility as they navigate Vaughn’s status. Quero’s arrival allows Milwaukee to adjust both defensively and offensively while maintaining depth behind the plate.

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared details of the situation on X, formerly Twitter, noting the club's plan to compensate for Vaughn’s absence.

“Brewers 1B Andrew Vaughn has a hand injury, which precipitated the call-up for top catching prospect Jefferson Quero, according to a source.

Quero is a RH hitter, and will give the Brewers some flexibility to use backup catcher Gary Sánchez at first base when it makes sense.”

Milwaukee now has several options to cover first base. Gary Sanchez can shift across the diamond when needed, while William Contreras and Quero handle catching duties. Jake Bauers also remains available as a depth option.

The club will continue to evaluate Vaughn daily, with the training staff monitoring his progress closely while the team adjusts its lineup accordingly.

While these moves provide short-term solutions, the Brewers will still rely heavily on the 27-year-old’s bat moving forward. His availability and effectiveness will play a key role in shaping the team’s offensive production in the coming weeks.