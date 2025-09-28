The Cleveland Guardians are headed to the postseason for the second straight year after a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday. C.J. Kayfus struck the decisive blow with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the ninth, sending Cleveland to October in a way that perfectly embodied their improbable 2025 season.

The Guardians' 87th win of the season secured their spot in the American League playoffs, giving the franchise its 15th postseason appearance in the last three decades. The victory also officially eliminated the Houston Astros from contention, ending their streak of playoff appearances dating back to 2016.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers also clinched their postseason berth earlier Saturday by defeating the Boston Red Sox. The Guardians and Tigers now share the AL Central lead at 87-74, with Cleveland holding the tiebreaker.

The Guardians have beaten the odds to make it to the playoffs. On July 8, Cleveland trailed Detroit by 15.5 games and had lost 10 consecutive games from June 26 to July 6, falling eight games under .500 at 40-48. Having sold their mainstays, such as Shane Bieber at the trade deadline, and losing core members Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz to MLB investigations over alleged gambling, Cleveland mounted a historic comeback.

They posted stretches of dominance, including an 11-2 run, a 9-1 stretch, and ultimately an 18-4 record from an 11-game deficit in early September. They also swept all six games against the Tigers, underscoring their surge.

Offensively, Johnathan Rodriguez, who had been in Triple-A Columbus just a week prior, emerged as an essential contributor. Rodriguez launched a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the first against Jacob Lentz, giving the Guardians a 2-1 lead, and later drew the two-out walk that set up Kayfus’ walk-off hit-by-pitch.

Rodríguez’s late-season performance brought his minor league success to the forefront, where he batted .312 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI over 324 plate appearances this year. His career minor league numbers include a .285 average, 114 home runs, 426 RBI, and an .835 OPS.

The Guardians’ success has rested on a combination of pitching depth and linchpin position players. Rookie starter Parker Messick excelled down the stretch, while the rotation and bullpen provided stability. On offense, Jose Ramirez continues to serve as the team’s engine, producing top-five MVP-caliber numbers, with Steven Kwan anchoring the lineup both offensively and defensively.

Now that the postseason is in hand, the Guardians have a chance to seize the AL Central with a win in the regular-season finale. Their wild-card matchup is likely to pit them against either the Tigers or Red Sox, with the Seattle Mariners already locked into the No. 2 seed.