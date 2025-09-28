Down 15.5 games in July to the Detroit Tigers, many thought the best that the Cleveland Guardians could do would be an AL Wild Card spot. While that could still happen, it certainly doesn't look like the Guardians will be one of the Wild Card participants. Instead, their ridiculously hot form as of late has led to Cleveland storming back and taking the AL Central lead with just a couple of games left in the 2025 regular season.

As long as the Guardians continue this amazing run, the division will be theirs. After winning the crown last season in manager Stephen Vogt's first year at the helm, it looks like Cleveland could go back-to-back. With a playoff spot looking more and more secure, there's no doubt that the postseason is already on the Guards' minds, especially the World Series.

It's been 75 years since the Guardians last won the Fall Classic. Back then, they were still known as the Indians. Since that appearance, Cleveland has returned to the World Series four times, most recently in 2016. Unfortunately, they fell short in seven games to the Chicago Cubs, who, in turn, broke their 107-year curse to win the hardware. If the Guardians hope to win their first title in over seven decades, here are three players who will make or break their shot at a championship.

The time is now for Jose Ramirez to lead the Guardians towards World Series

For years now, Jose Ramirez has been considered one of, if not the most, underrated superstars in Major League Baseball. His loyalty to Cleveland is something not seen in many major leaguers in today's game. The third baseman is a perennial All-Star. He's also always in the conversation for the best third baseman in the MLB. However, his play during last season's run to the AL Championship Series was a bit disappointing, to say the least.

Once again, Ramirez has proven to be one of the league's iron men, playing in over 150 games for the fifth straight season. While his WAR of 5.7 is a bit of a dip from last year's mark of 6.8, there's no doubt that the man also known as “JoRam” is the engine that makes the Guardians' offense go. If they are going to make a run towards the World Series once again, then Ramirez has to play like the superstar he is. The performance from 2024 won't cut it. If the 33-year-old can lead Cleveland back to the Fall Classic, his name would be cemented in franchise lore. However, can he lead them to a win? Then Cooperstown might welcome him into its hallowed halls one day.

Can C.J. Kayfus have a big impact on Guardians' World Series hopes?

One of the Guardians' top prospects, C.J. Kayfus tore his way through the minors this season to reach Progressive Field. While he could exhaust his rookie eligibility by Sunday evening, he will likely retain it for 2026. In two months at the major league level, Kayfus has hit .223 with four home runs and 18 RBIs. His OPS of .718 does leave something to be desired as well.

However, many World Series champions have had impact rookies who help lead them to a title. Former Chicago White Sox closer Bobby Jenks basically shut down every opponent he could during the White Sox' title run 20 years ago. In an offense as deep and balanced as the Guardians, Kayfus can still have a major impact. His power and patience are very apparent, especially as he's continued to adjust at the major league level. If this growth continues, don't be surprised to see more of Kayfus in the lineup. Cleveland needs all the power it can get. Kayfus will give them that and so much more as they look to break their own curse.

Will Gavin Williams become the Guardians' postseason ace?

Gavin Williams seems to be the latest development gem from the Guardians' farm system. For years now, Cleveland has been known to develop pitchers left and right. From former aces Corey Kluber and Shane Bieber to Williams and Tanner Bibee, the Guards pride themselves on their ability to produce impact arms at the major league level. As Cleveland closes in on an unlikely AL Central title, Williams has stepped up for himself this season.

His third season in the majors is the right-hander's best yet. He's gone 12-5 with a 3.06 ERA in 167.2 innings pitched. A WAR of 3.7 was a career high. Williams has grown as the season progressed. Now, he'll be trusted to pitch some of the Guardians' biggest games in this upcoming postseason. In his lone start in the 2024 postseason, the 26-year-old didn't even make it out of the third inning. Can Williams continue his ascendance and lead the Cleveland pitching staff back to the Fall Classic? If so, then the Guardians could finally break the longest current title drought in Major League Baseball in a few weeks.