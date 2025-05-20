The Cleveland Guardians were hit with some gut-wrenching news on Tuesday. The No. 1 overall pick in the last MLB Draft, Travis Bazzana, strained his oblique and could miss up to 8-10 weeks.

Bazzana has a ton of buzz. The Guardians' future infielder played his college ball at Oregon State. Now, he is a part of the Double-A affiliate, Akron RubberDucks.

The second baseman does not have eye-opening numbers yet in the minors, but at 22 years old, he is expected to be close to being ready for the majors. This season, Bazzana is hitting .252 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. His .795 OPS is respectable, and he has eight stolen bases. Furthermore, he is getting on base with a .362 OBP, and his BABIP is at .333.

This devastating injury news will keep Bazzana from being able to swing a bat for a while. Once he returns, he'll aim to pick up right where he left off.

Bazzana is currently the Guardian's No. 1 prospect with an ETA of this season. He is also the 12th overall prospect in the minors, with Boston Red Sox's Roman Anthony as the No. 1 prospect overall.

The Guardians are having an interesting season. Are they a good team? Very much so. However, after another ALCS run last season, the Guardians are currently in 4th place in the AL Central Division. A division that was recently a laughing stock is now one of the more competitive divisions in the majors. At 25-21, Cleveland is five games back of the Detroit Tigers for first place. The Minnesota Twins have surged recently, and the Kansas City Royals are both a half-game ahead of Cleveland.

If the season ended today, four teams from the AL Central would make the playoffs. Cleveland would be the final seed looking for another chance for a postseason run.

The starting rotation is respectable, but the offense needs to step up.