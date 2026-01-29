The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez recently agreed to a new contract extension. The extension adds four years to his current deal, making it in total a seven-year contract worth $175 million. The Guardians officially announced the seven-year contract on Thursday, and Ramirez spoke with reporters following the official announcement.

“I want to highlight that this is the organization that gave me the opportunity in professional baseball,” Ramirez said via translator. “I know there's a lot of discussions about the nature of this contract, why this contract happened, but for me it's important to be here. This is where my family is and where I wanted to be.

“Most importantly, where I look forward to completing my career. So, the same way how the team has given me that opportunity… That's the reason I decided to complete my career here in Cleveland.”

The new deal keeps him in Cleveland through 2032. Jose Ramirez has made it clear in the past that he's open to staying in Cleveland for his entire career. At 33 years old, there is a realistic chance that he will indeed spend his entire career with the Guardians.

Article Continues Below

For Ramirez, his primary goal is to bring a World Series victory to Cleveland for the first time since 1948.

“I want to thank God and the organization and front office for this effort that they made,” Ramirez said. “Especially for the community for welcoming me here. For me, remaining here, the ultimate goal will remain the same, which is a World Series.”

Jose Ramirez is unquestionably on track to have a statue outside of Progressive Field someday. He is establishing himself as one of the best and most respected athletes to ever participate in Cleveland sports. He will be remembered regardless, but Ramirez can further solidify his legacy by accomplishing his World Series goal.