With the Cleveland Guardians looking to make blockbuster moves to excel next season, there is no denying that the face of the franchise, Jose Ramirez, leads the team. As rumors surround the Guardians about who the team is looking to trade for, some wonder about Ramirez's future on the team, as the star himself gives fans some cause for comfort.

According to Hector Gomez, he spoke to Ramirez, and if there was any concern about the 33-year-old not staying with Cleveland, this is the video to watch. He would say how “grateful” he is for the team and the fans, further expressing how he “should stay here for the rest of my career.”

“I'm very grateful with the Cleveland Guardians and its fans, who have always supported me throughout my career. I feel I should stay here for the rest of my career because of the incredible treatment I have always received from the fans; I can't thank them enough for how loving they have been to me.”

Guardians' Jose Ramirez on contract extension not equal to market value

After another top-five MVP finish for the Guardians' third baseman, there is probably no doubt that the franchise wants to keep him forever after hitting a .283 batting average to go along with 30 home runs and 85 RBIs. Ramirez signed a seven-year, $141 million contract in 2022, which Ramirez mentioned was below the market value, but he understands the limitations of a small-market team.

“That was ultimately my decision…I got a significant salary bump,” Ramirez said, via translation from Master Flip on X, formerly Twitter. “I knew it wasn’t fully reflective of my market value…But I’m a veteran, I understand how the game works. Cleveland is a small-market team, and they simply can’t pay me what I could command on the open market. So I told them, Let’s find a fair agreement that works for both sides.”

It remains to be seen if Ramirez will stay with the Guardians for the rest of his career, a reality all fans want to see.