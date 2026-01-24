The Cleveland Guardians are close to agreeing to a new contract with one of their top players. Jose Ramirez is closing in on signing a $175 million extension with the team, per USA Today. It is a massive new deal for the infielder.

“The deal adds four years and $106 million to his existing deal, keeping him in Cleveland through 2032,” Bob Nightengale reported.

Ramirez is an All-Star, who also is one of the most reliable bats in Cleveland. He hit 30 home runs during the 2025 regular season. He also posted 85 RBIs for the Guardians.

“This new extension gives Jose Ramirez $106 millions in new guaranteed money as it adds 4 extra years at AAV $25M, while also restructuring his current contract,” MLB reporter Hector Gomez posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Ramirez has played for Cleveland since the 2013 season. He has spent his entire career with the franchise.

The Guardians look to Jose Ramirez in 2026

Cleveland finished the 2025 season with a 88-74 record, and took the American League Central. Their trip to the postseason was short, though. Cleveland bowed to the Detroit Tigers in their American League Wild Card series.

The Guardians hope to have a much better result in 2026. Ramirez is one of the players the team looks to for offense. He has made the All-Star roster for five seasons in a row, and seven times overall in his career.

Ramirez has also twice been named All-MLB First Team. The star infielder has also won the Silver Slugger award six times in his long MLB career. He has 949 career home runs in the regular season.

This new contract takes into account how much Ramirez has given to the franchise in the past. It could also mean he will finish his career as a Guardian.

“Jose Ramirez and Guardians are working on an extension and restructuring of current contract. If completed, Ramirez will have $175M over 7 years to go with $70M deferred,” the New York Post's Jon Heyman posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Guardians open Spring Training games in February.