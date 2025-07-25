The Cleveland Guardians are facing some difficult decisions as the 2025 trade deadline looms. The team could become sellers with rumors swirling around closer Emmanual Clase and left fielder Steven Kwan. But there’s one Guardian that former outfielder and current MLB Network analyst Chris Young urged the team to keep.

While discussing what Jose Ramirez has meant to the team this season and throughout his career on MLB Tonight, Young felt strongly that Cleveland should hang onto the veteran third baseman.

“That’s what would make me not trade Jose Ramirez, because that is the heart and soul of your organization. And if you trade a guy like that, you really don’t have a leader. You don’t have anybody to go to,” Young said per MLB Network.

Jose Ramirez sparks Guardians’ resurgence

Ramirez has been on a tear of late. Over his last 17 games, dating back to July 4, he’s slashing .300/.434/.783. He has eight home runs, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in that span.

Ramirez’s hot streak has helped the Guardians win 11 of their last 14 games. The team had won four straight games before losing to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Cleveland is now 51-51 on the season after being eight games below .500 earlier this month.

But it’s been an up-and-down season for the Guardians. Even Ramirez hit a prolonged slump during the team’s 10-game losing streak at the end of June. Still, the 13th-year veteran made his seventh All-Star Game in 2025. And he’s on pace for one of his better offensive seasons.

After Ramirez's historic start this year, he continues to lead the Guardians in home runs (21), RBI (56), runs scored (62), stolen bases (31) and bWAR (4.1). He also boasts a team-high .902 OPS after 99 games for Cleveland.

The Guardians are 8.5 games behind the first-place Detroit Tigers in the AL Central and three games back in the Wild Card standings. The team is being closely monitored as the deadline approaches. While Kwan is unlikely to get traded, Cleveland’s decision on Clase could have a major impact on the MLB season.