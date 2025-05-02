Jose Ramirez continues to redefine greatness in a Cleveland Guardians uniform. On Thursday, the veteran third baseman etched his name into MLB history, becoming the first player in Guardians franchise history to record both 250 home runs and 250 stolen bases, according to Bob Nightengale on X, formerly Twitter.

“Guardians 3B Ramirez becomes the first player in Cleveland Guardians franchise history to have 250 homers and 250 stolen bases in his career,” Nightengale wrote.

The historic milestone occurred in the 10th inning of a dramatic 4-3 walk-off victory over the Minnesota Twins. Ramirez came through with a clutch RBI single, stole second base to reach the 250 mark, and then scored the game-winning run on Angel Martinez's single — showcasing the power and deceptive speed that define his role as the Guardians' cornerstone third baseman.

In his 13th season, all spent with Cleveland, Ramirez joins a prestigious list of just seven players in MLB history to record this feat with a single franchise. That list includes all-time greats like Barry Bonds, Derek Jeter, and Craig Biggio.

The 32-year-old is already a six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, and one of the league's most complete offensive threats. In 2025, he's batting .261 with five home runs, 15 RBIs, and seven stolen bases — bringing him to a lifetime .279 batting average with 260 home runs and 250 stolen bases.

With Thursday's win, the Guardians improved to 18-13 and now sit second in the highly competitive American League Central division race. Their leader in the short corner remains crucial as they push for postseason contention for the sixth time since 2016, when they won the AL pennant. That 2016 squad went on to lose to the Chicago Cubs in the World Series in six games.

This latest accomplishment isn't simply just a statistic for Ramirez, it's a legacy moment in MLB history, forever engraved into the fabric of the Cleveland Guardians.