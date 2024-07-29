The Cleveland Guardians earned a 2-1 series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies after winning 4-3 on Sunday. Steven Kwan, who homered in the win, discussed Cleveland's mentality after the crucial victory, via Bally Sports Cleveland.

“Truly, it's the only way to really stay sane in this game,” Kwan said. “It's really easy to ride the roller coasters, the good, the bad. It's exhausting. Hedgey (Austin Hedges), I think, says it perfectly: ‘We're in this for 162.' And, you know, we're not going to win all 162, that's just baseball. We're gonna have a couple of games that are gonna be really tough, and we're gonna have a couple games where we're out on top. And the rest of them we're gonna have to fight for.

“This felt like one we really had to fight for. You go in with a plan, you stick to it, and then the next day you do the same thing.”

Kwan has played well throughout the 2024 season. The 26-year-old was selected to his first All-Star game this season. He even hit leadoff for the American League team in the game.

The Guardians outfielder is currently leading the league with a .342 batting average. Overall, he is slashing .342/.395/.502/.896 across 79 games played. Kwan hit a combined total of 11 home runs through his first two big league seasons in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, Kwan already has recorded 11 home runs.

Will Guardians add at trade deadline to help Steven Kwan, rest of team?

Cleveland has been quiet on the trade market so far. The Guardians need pitching help but it remains to be seen if they will attempt to make a trade. The deadline is on Tuesday so the Guardians must make a decision soon.

Cleveland features enough all-around talent to make a playoff run as currently constructed. The Guardians have seen their lead in the American League Central shrink to just 4.5 games over the Minnesota Twins, however. Adding reinforcements via a trade or two would go a long way towards the ball club winning the division.