The Cleveland Guardians are riding one of the most remarkable streaks in baseball history, and Tanner Bibee is right in the middle of it. The Guardians beat the Tigers 5-1, and Bibee delivered six strong innings to secure the win. With the result, the Guardians not only overtook the Tigers in the AL Central standings but also moved one step closer to an MLB postseason return. The Guardians now sit at 86-72, while the Tigers slipped to 85-73.

What makes this surge even more impressive is the pitching consistency. According to Elias Sports, the Guardians have now recorded 19 consecutive starts of allowing two runs or fewer. That streak ties the 2019 Rays and the 1916 Giants and trails only the 1917 White Sox, who managed 20. With Bibee anchoring the rotation during this run, Cleveland has matched teams across more than a century of MLB history.

Bibee has shown poise and command at a critical point in the season. Against the Tigers, he limited damage, attacked the zone, and gave the Guardians a platform to take control early. The offense backed him up, but it is the pitching staff’s remarkable stretch that continues to define this surge. In a year when runs are scarce across the league, Cleveland’s ability to silence opposing bats has become the backbone of their push.

The Guardians’ climb to the top of the AL Central comes after weeks of chasing the Tigers. Detroit once held firm control of the division. Their recent collapse has shifted the balance toward Cleveland. Every start in this streak has tightened the gap and raised the pressure on Detroit. Tanner Bibee’s six innings marked another win. They also served as a reminder that the Guardians’ rotation may be the most reliable weapon in the division.

As the MLB postseason nears, the Guardians are surging with confidence. Their rotation has carried them through September, and history suggests they are not slowing down. The question now looms: can Cleveland ride this historic pitching streak all the way into October glory?