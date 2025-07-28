After last season's run to the AL Championship Series, expectations were high for the Cleveland Guardians in 2025. However, this season has been a bit of a disappointment. They are currently nine games behind the Detroit Tigers, in second place of the AL Central. Their 52-53 record is also three and a half games out of the last AL Wild Card spot. Nevertheless, any team looking to trade with the Guardians front office before the upcoming MLB trade deadline will be dealing with the “Cleveland Grind Machine,” according to a report from the Athletic's Andy McCullough.

“The Guardians enter negotiations, one executive said, like a witness on the stand attempting not to perjure himself,” wrote McCullough on Monday. “‘They operate in a way where they want to share as little information as possible,' another executive said. A third executive compared their haggling to squeezing every drop of moisture from a towel. Rival front offices have coined a nickname for Antonetti’s group: the Cleveland Grind Machine.”

It certainly wouldn't be surprising to see the Guardians deal a few pieces at the trade deadline. It also wouldn't be surprising to see president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, general manager Mike Chernoff and the Cleveland brass stay pat. Whatever happens, once thing is for certain: there will be a lot of eyes on the “Cleveland Grind Machine” as Thursday evening approaches.

Chris Antonetti, Mike Chernoff lead talented Guardians front office

The Guardians have plenty of trade pieces that could tilt the trade deadline in their favor. Their biggest piece would be closer Emmanuel Clase, which could bring in at least of couple of potential long-term pieces, and then some. Other relievers, such as set-up men Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis, could be moved as well.

That doesn't touch the rest of the team, many of whom could fetch a high return as well. If Chernoff and Antonetti really wanted to make waves, they could move some of their prospect depth, such as first baseman C.J Kayfus or starting pitchers Triston McKenzie and Josh Hartle, to add to a team not too far from a playoff spot. What will the Guardians do in the upcoming days? The possibilities are almost limitless for Cleveland's Grind Machine.