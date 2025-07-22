The Cleveland Guardians are under .500 with the MLB trade deadline looming. They are expected to sell, with rumors flying around about closer Emmanuel Clase. Rumors have also been circulating about Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan before the MLB trade deadline. ESPN's Buster Olney poured some cold water on that rumor on Tuesday.

“The player asked about the most on the Guardians' roster is Steven Kwan, but given that he's 2 1/2 years away from free agency, it's unlikely he'll be traded, according to sources. His slash line this year: .288/.352/.398, with 11 SB,” Olney reported.

Kwan just played in his second consecutive All-Star Game, representing the Guardians as a reserve in Atlanta. Despite his high batting average and 109 OPS+, the trade rumors were swirling. Kwan could bring back a haul for a scuffling Cleveland team, but they want their lead-off hitter for the next World Series run.

The Guardians should consider trading their pending free agents. Outfielder Lane Thomas was their deadline pickup last year, but he has been dreadful in Cleveland. Could his .598 OPS and -0.7 bWAR in 92 games be ignored enough to land him with a new team? It's unlikely, but the market is thin at the deadline.

The other pending free agent is first baseman Carlos Santana, who has played for seven different teams in 16 seasons. Whoever picks him up should know he could go back to Cleveland for his fourth stint. But the veteran has been hitting this year, with a .680 OPS and Gold Glove-caliber defense. Could a reunion with the Seattle Mariners or a stint with an eighth team be on the horizon?

The Guardians should be sellers at the deadline, whether or not Kwan is moved or not. His value won't get any higher than it is now, but they are hopeful for the future in Cleveland. Should your team try and overpay to yank Kwan out of Cleveland?