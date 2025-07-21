Cleveland Guardians All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan has been among the many names being floated in the rumor mill ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

While the Guardians appear to be unlikely to send Kwan somewhere else before the deadline, as ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan only give the chances of Cleveland doing so a 20 percent possibility, Cleveland can still kick the tires on that scenario.

Here's what the article says about Kwan:

“An All-Star the past two years and Gold Glove winner in all three of his previous big league seasons, Kwan is a do-everything left fielder with elite bat-to-ball skills and two years of club control after 2025. Cleveland doesn't want to deal him, but with a dearth of available bats, the Guardians at the very least will listen to see whether teams are willing to blow them away with offers.”

The best landing spots for Kwan, in terms of landing spots, according to the ESPN piece are the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres and the reigning World Series champioins Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Guardians could turn into a full-blown seller at the trade deadline, which will partly depend on how they feel about their chances to make the MLB playoffs.

The Detroit Tigers are running away with the top spot in the American League Central Division, as they are 11 games ahead of the rest of the group, but the Guardians can still make a push for it, with still months before the MLB postseason. They are also still in play for one of the wild card spots in the AL.

Kwan is an enticing talent to have for potential suitors. Aside from being a two-time MLB All-Star, he will be just 28 years old in September. And while he inked a one-year, $4.175 million contract with the Guardians last January to avoid arbitration, he is a controllable asset for years to come, with two more years of arbitration eligibility left after the 2025 season.

So far in the 2025 MLB regular season, Kwan is batting .285/.345/.396 with six home runs and 32 RBIs through 92 games and 320 at-bats.