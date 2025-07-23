The Cleveland Guardians are currently 50-50. Their exact .500 record makes it quite difficult to predict whether or not they will buy or sell ahead of the MLB trade deadline. One player that has been mentioned in trade rumors is outfielder Steven Kwan. Reports have suggested that Kwan will likely end up remaining in Cleveland. Teams are continuing to call about the outfielder's availability, however, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Many teams are calling about All-Star LF Steven Kwan, but while the Guardians are listening on him (and their relief stars Clasé and Smith), understandably it would have to be quite a compelling offer. Cleveland also has a favorable closing schedule,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Heyman mentioned Emmanuel Clase and Cade Smith as other players Cleveland is listening on as the MLB trade deadline draws near. Unless the Guardians receive an offer they simply can't refuse, the chances of Kwan ending up in a new city before July 31 are still slim.

The Guardians' play over the next week and a half will likely impact their final decision. Cleveland has significantly climbed the American League Central standings, but the Guardians still trail the Detroit Tigers by nine games in the division as of this story's writing. The Guardians are only two and a half games out of an AL Wild Card spot, however.

Kwan is an All-Star with multiple years remaining on his contract. He's a player Cleveland can build around alongside superstar Jose Ramirez. If the Guardians feel that a rebuild is inevitable, though, then trading him now would be a way to maximize his value. After all, Kwan has made back-to-back All-Star teams and is establishing himself as one of the best all-around outfielders in the sport.

The Guardians-Steven Kwan situation will be worth closely monitoring ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline.