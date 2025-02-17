The Cleveland Guardians are close to adding a one-time All-Star to their pitching staff ahead of the 2025 season, with MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo reporting that the American League Central division club is “in advanced talks” with southpaw hurler John Means.

The 31-year-old Means has been pitching in the big leagues since the 2018 MLB season with the Baltimore Orioles. But after brutal elbow injuries, Means managed to appear in just a total of 10 games since the 2022 campaign. Over that stretch, Means posted a 2.75 ERA with a 4.00 FIP and 0.860 WHIP to go along with a 145 ERA+.

It appears that the Guardians remain interested in Means despite him undergoing two Tommy John surgeries in the past. He had his first Tommy John procedure in 2022, which effectively ended his campaign that year. Despite going under the knife for the said surgery, Means still secured a deal with the Orioles to avoid arbitration. Means made four starts for the Orioles in 2024 before needing another Tommy John operation.

Since it's been just several months since his second Tommy John surgery, it's possible that even if Means signs with the Guardians, he would not be available to see action on the mound for at least a considerable time.

Amid these talks about his seemingly looming addition to the Guardians, the door remains open for him to return to the only team he's pitched so far in his big league career. So far, Means' best season in the MLB is still his second year with the Orioles when he went 12-11 and racked up a 3.60 ERA, 4.41 FIP and 1.135 WHIP through 31 starts while also earning an All-Star nod.

Guardians show interest in Means amid Shane Bieber's recovery from injury

Speaking of Tommy John, Guardians star pitcher Shane Bieber is also still in the process of recuperating from that medical procedure in April of 2024.

Should Means ultimately end up with Cleveland, he and Bieber could provide a major boost for the team's pitching staff later in the 2025 campaign. For now, the Guardians can be expected to have a starting rotation bannered by Tanner Bibee and with the likes of Ben Lively, Gavin Williams, Luis L. Ortiz and Triston McKenzie.

In 2024, the Guardians' starters posted just a collective 4.40 ERA and 4.51 FIP — both good for just 24th overall in the big leagues.