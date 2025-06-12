As Colorado Rockies star Kris Bryant had surgery for “lumbar degenerative disk disease” in his back, he is working hard to return and play baseball. There's no doubt that there have been injury frustrations for the Rockies' third baseman, as Bryant speaks about his recovery process.

Providing more insight into what he's going through, Bryant would not hold back and say, via Thomas Harding of MLB.com, that when he runs, he's “hurting.” Still, the activity has been ramped up as Bryant wants to make a return to the field, but there's no denying it will take time.

“I'm just being completely honest,” Bryant said. “When I do run, I am sore — not just sore, but hurting. We've determined to keep trying and see if it continues, if it improves. That's where I'm at. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't thinking that some days I see light at the end of the tunnel, some days I don't.”

“I want to do everything I can,” Bryant continued. “I want to play baseball. It’s fun when you’re on the field. And the last couple years are really the first time in my whole life of playing baseball where I’ve had to deal with things like this, and it’s been just extremely frustrating for me, waking up and being in pain each day. That’s just really frustrating. But I’m doing my best to have a good attitude and stay with this rehab plan.”

Kris Bryant has witnessed major changes with the Rockies

While the injury to Bryant makes fans realize the contract of $182 million that the Rockies gave to him, and if it was truly worth it or not, it's hard to see that one could've envisioned such a rare injury. However, Bryant has the mindset of just going with the flow and following the path that he's instructed to take.

“I'm not an expert in any of this,” Bryant said. “I'm trying to take the advice of the PT and training staff, what they think is best, and I'll just keep going with it.”

The team has made changes since the stint with the injury, as Bud Black was fired and Warren Schaeffer was made the manager, but Bryant says he brings a “really good vibe.”

“It’s a really good vibe that Schaeff is bringing in here, and it’s been fun to see him as a big league manager,” Bryant said. “I’ve really loved watching Tyler Freeman and his at-bats. It’s amazing to see Jordan Beck coming into his own, getting a lot of opportunities. Ryan Ritter looks like a ballplayer. I love watching him, with all the emotion of his first hit. There are always positives to be taken from this year.”

At any rate, Colorado is 12-55 before Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants, which concludes the series.