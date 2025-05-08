The Colorado Rockies have the worst record in the National League entering a doubleheader on Thursday. While they were not expected to be any good this year, Colorado could challenge last year's White Sox for the worst record ever. It just keeps piling on in the Mile High City as well, with some bad news this week. Rockies $182 million man Kris Bryant is getting surgery for his back injury, according to Pat Graham from The Associated Press.

“Bryant’s currently on the injured list with lumbar degenerative disk disease, which involves the deterioration of the spinal disks that act as cushions between the vertebrae,” Graham reported. “It’s his ninth stint on the IL since 2022 due to a series of health issues. The upcoming procedure for Bryant is referred to as an ablation, which is designed to interrupt pain signals being sent from the back to the brain.”

From what the doctors feel, it should help alleviate some discomfort,” Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday. “He should be back in a day or two, resuming activities.”

Even with the quick turnaround expected for Bryant, the Rockies should not expect a turnaround anytime soon. That is partly because Bryant has not lived up to the biggest contract in franchise history.

The Rockies need some massive changes

A lot of things have to go wrong to be as bad as the Rockies have been this year. They have the worst record in baseball at 6-29 and are already 18 games out of first place in the NL West. Their division rivals are feasting on them while jockeying for the best record in baseball. The problems stem back to Kris Bryant and his massive contract.

Despite winning an MVP and being an important piece of the 2016 title team, the Cubs traded Bryant in 2021. After a short and disastrous run with the Giants to end that season, he hit free agency. Bryant signed a seven-year deal worth $182 million with the Rockies, which he has never lived up to.

This is Bryant's fourth season in Colorado, and he has never played more than 80 games in a season. He has a -1.6 bWAR and a .695 OPS in his 170 games with the Rockies. Bryant has played left field, right field, first base, and designated hitter during his run in Colorado. He was primarily a third baseman with the Cubs.

The Rockies need a lot to go right to avoid a historically poor season. They hope this surgery can help Kris Bryant stay on the field.