The Colorado Rockies are going to need a miracle to happen if they are to make the 2025 MLB playoffs, but on Monday night, they didn't need one to embarrass the reigning World Series champions. The Rockies scored a walk-off 4-3 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field in Denver, with Warming Bernabel hitting a game-winning RBI single.

The Rockies still have the worst record in the big leagues by a wide margin. That was only their 36th win in the 2025 MLB regular season. No other club has fewer than 45 wins through Monday, but Colorado is also undeniably heating up. With their takedown of Los Angeles, the Rockies have stretched their win streak to four games and have won six of their last seven outings.

What is even more interesting is that the Rockies have a better record than the Dodgers since the All-Star break. Colorado has gone 14-15 in the second half of the season, while Los Angeles only boasts a 13-15 record over the same span.

The Dodgers have not been playing like a club with the biggest payroll in the 2025 season, and their loss to the Rockies was another manifestation of their underwhelming play in the second half. It looked as though the Dodgers had turned things around when they rebounded from a series sweep at the hands of Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels by sweeping the San Diego Padres to reclaim the top spot in the National League West standings. But the Rockies refused to let the Dodgers set the tone in the ongoing series, as Colorado overcame a 2-0 deficit.

“We're at this stage right now where we're trying to get better as a team,” Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman said after the win over the Dodgers, per ESPN. “We're trying to play the game the right way and do things to put us in a position in the future to get to the spot that some of these teams we're playing against are in.”

The Rockies' offense has been showing the way for them lately. After the All-Star break, Colorado has a .766 OPS, third-best in the National League. Only the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies have better OPS numbers in that stretch.