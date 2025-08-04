After an anxious weekend filled with uncertainty, the Colorado Rockies finally received some good news regarding rookie closer Seth Halvorsen. Interim manager Warren Schaeffer confirmed Monday that Halvorsen has a mild flexor strain in his right elbow and will not require surgery — a significant sigh of relief for a team that feared the worst.

“He might be able to pitch again this season,” Schaeffer said, following Halvorsen’s MRI results. “It’s good news.”

Halvorsen exited Saturday’s 8-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates after throwing just five pitches in the ninth inning, visibly wincing after a 99 mph fastball. His immediate departure led to fears of a serious injury, especially considering his history — Halvorsen underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 during his freshman year at Missouri. With that in mind, the Rockies acted cautiously, placing him on the 15-day injured list and seeking multiple medical opinions on the MRI, which was initially inconclusive.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a key bullpen arm for Colorado, going 11-for-14 in save opportunities despite a 4.99 ERA and uneven peripheral numbers. Halvorsen’s 20.8% strikeout rate and 12.1% walk rate leave room for improvement, but his power arm and competitive edge have impressed the Rockies’ brass. General manager Bill Schmidt even turned away trade inquiries for Halvorsen ahead of last week’s deadline, indicating the organization sees him as a long-term bullpen fixture. That vision appeared in jeopardy over the weekend — but now there's optimism again.

Rockies struggling closer to miss time

In the meantime, the Rockies made a flurry of roster moves. Veteran reliever Nick Anderson was recalled from Triple-A to bolster the bullpen, while struggling first baseman Michael Toglia was optioned. Catcher Braxton Fulford was also recalled, giving Colorado three backstops on the active roster alongside Hunter Goodman and Austin Nola.

“Basically, the most important thing with that roster decision is to get Michael Toglia playing every day,” Schaeffer said. “He doesn’t need to be here sitting on the bench. No good comes from that.”

Schaeffer noted Toglia, who’s hitting .194 with a 38.3% strikeout rate, needs consistent at-bats in Albuquerque to work through his slump. Meanwhile, Fulford will gain valuable big-league experience during a stretch when the Rockies are out of contention.

With Halvorsen sidelined, Schaeffer said right-handers Victor Vodnik and Juan Mejia would handle late-game duties, with Jimmy Herget also stepping into higher-leverage situations. Lefty Carson Palmquist will serve primarily as a long reliever but may get matchup opportunities late in games.

The bullpen’s depth has already taken hits — veterans Jake Bird and Tyler Kinley were traded, and rookie Zach Agnos hit the IL with a flexor strain. But with Halvorsen expected to avoid a lengthy absence, the Rockies can at least breathe easier knowing their young closer won’t require another surgical setback. For now, the team is hopeful he can return before season’s end — and continue building on a role they believe he’s only just beginning to thrive in.