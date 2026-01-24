Detroit Tigers fans are understandably frustrated about potentially parting ways with two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, for it seems impossible to replace his production in the starting pitching rotation. But at least the long-term future of the lineup is in a promising spot.

The Tigers currently have two players in MLB.com's top-100 prospect rankings. Many consider Max Clark (ranked No. 8) to be one of the best outfield talents currently in the minor leagues. Scouts and pundits have even higher praise for infielder Kevin McGonigle, who is slotted only behind Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.com's list. He boasts a towering ceiling and looks poised to make his MLB debut sooner rather than later.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline cannot help but think of a Philadelphia Phillies great when he watches McGonigle's tape. “His favorite player growing up was Chase Utley, and I do think he probably winds up at second base in the long run, and I do see a lot of Chase Utley in him,” the prospect analyst said on MLB Network. “He can really, really hit {and} he does the little things… there's just a presence about him. He's tremendous.”

McGonigle, who is currently spending most of his time at shortstop, was fantastic in the Arizona Fall League and batted .254 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, a .369 on-base percentage, .550 slugging percentage and .919 OPS in 46 games with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves last year. He will force Tigers president of baseball operations Scot Harris and manager AJ Hinch to make some tough decisions in 2026.

The Utley comparison should excite fans. Although the 2008 World Series champion and four-time Silver Slugger was a polarizing player during his big-league career, he wielded valuable power for a second baseman and embodied the intangibles that most teams covet. Beyond being a Pennsylvania native, one can see why Kevin McGonigle rooted for a well-rounded talent like Chase Utley. He will try to craft his own memorable MLB legacy in the many years to come.

Given the anxiety surrounding the Tarik Skubal situation, there could be an unreasonable amount of pressure placed on the 21-year-old's shoulders. Though, considering who his favorite player was, McGonigle will ideally possess the necessary mental toughness to overcome all potential distractions.