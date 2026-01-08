Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is looking for a new contract, and he could get it via arbitration.

That is after his side and the Tigers have reportedly failed to come to terms after exchanging salary figures on Thursday. While there is still a chance that both parties will be able to settle a new contract, it looks likely that Skubal and the Tigers are headed to an arbitration hearing, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“No settlement was reached today in the Tarik Skubal salary arbitration negotiations. The two sides could still reach an agreement before an arbitration hearing later this month, but as of now they're scheduled for a hearing,” Nightengale shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Article Continues Below

Skubal and the Tigers have avoided arbitration in the previous two seasons. He signed a one-year, $2.65 million contract in 2024 and proceeded to win the 2024 American League Cy Young Award after completing a pitching triple crown, as he led the AL in wins (18-4), ERA (2.39) ERA and strikeouts (228 — also the best in the entire big leagues) through 31 starts.

In 2025, he inked another one-year contract, but for a bigger deal, which was $10.15 million. Skubal then proved he was worth all that money — and more — as he went 13-6 and posted a 2.21 ERA through 31 starts on his way to winning yet another Cy Young Award in the AL.

The 29-year-old should secure a bigger bag this time around than what he signed for in the previous two years with the Tigers, whether through an extension with the Tigers or via arbitration, especially given his impressive body of work over the past couple of seasons. The only question is the final figure.