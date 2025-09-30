The Detroit Tigers kicked their 2025 postseason run with a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. After a historic struggle down the stretch of the regular season, the Tigers snuck into the Major League Baseball playoffs. Thanks to a dominant effort from Tarik Skubal in Game 1 against Guardians ace Gavin Williams, Detroit fans are ecstatic to walk away with a road win.

Jose Ramirez lead off the ninth inning with an unorthodox triple to put the pressure on the Tigers. Fortunately for Detroit fans, relief pitcher Will Vest forced a ground ball and caught the AL MVP candidate between third base and home. That and a fly out from CJ Kayfus ended the game for the Guardians. Detroit is one win away from a date with the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

Tigers fans took to social media to celebrate the Game 1 win. They gave Skubal his flowers for out-dueling Williams in another stellar outing on the mound.

“He’s the best pitcher I’ve ever seen,” one fan said about Skubal.

“Good win boys let’s keep up the momentum and not give these guys any chances just win Game 2 and finish them off,” another said to the Tigers.

“Don't let the Tigers get hot,” warned another.

“The Tigers didn't look good today. They look like the same beatable mess they've been for a month. It's still in front of us,” one optimistic Guardians fan said.

Skubal finished off another AL Cy Young-worthy campaign last week. Unfortunately, he and the Tigers fell apart down the stretch of the season. Skubal suffered an injury scare that brought Detroit's playoff chances into serious question with just a few games left in the season. Regardless, the Tigers fought and clawed their way into the postseason ahead of the Houston Astros.

Williams and Skubal had a classic duel in Game 1. Despite the doubt circling the team, the Tigers need one more to advance and put their struggles behind them.